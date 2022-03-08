Otis Day

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WIXX/GREEN BAY, WI APD/MD/Host OTIS DAY is exiting the station. DAY joined the station in 1997 and was named APD/MD in 2017.

DAY told ALL ACCESS, "WIXX has given me 24 years of the best radio around. It's been an honor to work for MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS for most of my radio career. They still understand how radio should work. Play the hits. Be live. Be local. Submerse yourself in the community. Have fun on the radio. Liners only do so much. WIXX allows personalities to shine. Thank you! The team here is incredible and will continue to be long after I'm gone. I will always be their biggest cheerleader and will still listen all the time as I leave for my next opportunity."

OM/PD COREY CARTER said that the hunt for a replacement has begun, telling ALL ACCESS, "The person who wins this job must be creative, fresh and local every break, consistently engage with the listeners, have knowledge of music scheduling and strong social media skills. Listen online to get the station's vibe at wixx.com. The job also includes participation in writing station imaging, planning and executing major station promotions, public appearances and working with our digital and research departments."

Email your materials to CARTER at corey.carter@mwcradio.com or send by mail to 1420 BELLEVUE STREET, GREEN BAY, WI 54311. No calls please.

