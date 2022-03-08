Great Texas Barbeque, Beer & Bourbon Blowout

iHEARTMEDIA HOUSTON’s MICHAEL BERRY hosted the sold-out “Great Texas Barbeque, Beer & Bourbon Blowout” featuring special guests and PREMIERE NETWORKS-syndicated personalities CLAY TRAVIS, BUCK SEXTON and JESSE KELLY. The event took place FRIDAY MARCH 4th at Roadhouse Restaurant, in HOUSTON and treated treated a packed crowd of more than 1,200 listeners and fans to live music from Country music artist TRACY BYRD, and a conversation witH BERRY, TRAVIS, SEXTON and KELLY.

The PREMIERE talent shared inspiring and fun stories about how they started out in their careers, before diving into current events, including the conflict in UKRAINE and the impact on the U.S., the midterm elections, and more.

BERRY said, “Jesse and I love our fellow TEXANS here in HOUSTON. Our listeners were keen to meet CLAY and BUCK and welcome them – TEXAS style, to our home with good food, good drinks, good music, and a good time. CLAY and BUCK loved ‘em back, and it was a great event all around. Radio can be a one-way medium - we talk into a microphone and they listen. For them to meet us, and more importantly, for us to meet them, reminds us why we do what we do and for whom.”





