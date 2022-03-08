Now On FM

iHEARTMEDIA has picked the format for the former Top 40/Rhythmic KUBE/SEATTLE, flipping the 93.3 FM frequency to a simulcast of Sports KJR-A/SEATTLE.

The flip, coinciding on TUESDAY with the news of SEAHAWKS quarterback RUSSELL WILSON's trade to the DENVER BRONCOS, sets up another round in the Sports radio battle between KJR and the just-rebranded BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (SEATTLE SPORTS). KUBE dropped the music format on FEBRUARY 21st, directing listeners to sister Top 40 KBKS (HITS 106.1) (NET NEWS 2/21).

