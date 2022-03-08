Alyssa's Back At ALT 949/San Diego

AUDACY Alternative KBZT (ALT 949)/SAN DIEGO has rehired ALYSSA HABERMAN for middays from 10a-3p, effective MARCH 14th. HABERMAN previously held the midday shift for four years until the company implemented its National Air Talent initiative in SEPTEMBER 2020. She also was previously MD at KBZT from 2018-2020.

"We’re thrilled to welcome ALYSSA back to the ALT 949 airwaves and reintegrate her as a part of our weekday lineup,” said AUDACY/SAN DIEGO SVP & Market Mgr. MICHAEL VALENZUELA. "Her ability to captivate her audience and entertain them throughout their workday is a true testament to her talent and we look forward to her connecting with our listeners once again."

HABERMAN said, "I'm beyond excited to be back on the SAN DIEGO airwaves doing what I love and entertaining alternative music fans in America's finest city."

KBZT middays were previously being voicetracked by MEGAN HOLIDAY from sister Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES.

« see more Net News