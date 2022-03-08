Providing Generative, Programmable Music

On the heels of building an interactive music player and raising $20 million in a Series B round of funding, AIMI announces new developments in the applications of generative music. The company is now making its platform available to third-party developers looking to bring personalized, hyper-intelligent and royalty-cleared soundscapes into their own services.

Through its capabilities to create custom scripts and audio engines, AIMI offers developers the opportunity to construct bespoke experiences to soundtrack their video games, physical spaces, virtual worlds and more. On the backend, AIMI addresses all licensing, ensuring artists and creators are properly compensated.

AIMI’s proprietary operating system AMOS provides a music platform which allows creators to transform raw material, loops and unhatched ideas into endless, customized compositions. As opposed to muzak and playlists of pre-existing material, the audio that AMOS generates is completely original and interactive, serving as a vessel for the vision of individual creators, whether it be artist, brand or beyond. Hundreds of artists are currently using AIMI to create one-of-a-kind sonic experiences.

AIMI SCRIPT is a javascript-based interface to AMOS, allowing developers to script virtually any type of music composition,expanding upon their studio tools, putting generative, programmable music in the hands of content creators. Developers can incorporate generative music engines into games and applications, allowing for the creation of interactive music experiences using world-class artists’ musical ideas. These applications can use generative instruments along with bundled content to create adaptive music, or they can connect to AIMI’s cloud service and utilize the platform’s growing repository of musical ideas from a broad range of world-class artists.

Commented AIMI founder/CEO EDWARD BALASSANIAN, “With the release of AIMI SCRIPT and AMOS, we are now well-positioned to make AIMI the de facto standard for generative and programmable music that incorporates musical ideas from world-class artist. Our platform provides developers with a programming language that makes it simple to create generative music that gracefully handles copyright while fairly rewarding artists for their creative contributions.”

