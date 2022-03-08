Storm

HEATHER STORM is leaving her Music Director and afternoon host duties at WOODWARD RADIO GROUP Top 40 WKSZ (95.9 KISS FM)/GREEN BAY-APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI, on MARCH 25th after almost a dozen years to join iHEARTMEDIA doing research analytics for PREMIERE RADIO NETWORKS working remotely from her OSHKOSH, WI, home. She will also leave as a contributor to the WISCONSIN BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION.

STORM said, “WOODWARD and WKSZ have been my home since 2008. I had never set foot in the state of WISCONSIN until I pulled into this parking lot with a car packed full of stuff. Leaving comes with many mixed emotions. I am forever grateful for the experiences, opportunities, joy and friendships this place has brought me.”

Brand Manager JOE MARROE added, “HEATHER has been one of the best employees someone could ever ask for. She lived and breathed the WOODWARD lifestyle. I will miss her dearly as I have worked with her for the last 12 years. I do wish her the best, but this one stings and I am sad to see her go.”

The station is now actively searching for its next music director and air personality. Apply here.

« see more Net News