CUMULUS MEDIA News/Talk KVOR/COLORADO SPRINGS has promoted RYAN KAUFMAN to Program Director, while he maintains his position as PD at Sports/Talk KCSF (XTRA SPORTS). KAUFMAN joined CUMULUS COLORADO SPRINGS in 2015 as a producer for KVOR.

KAUFMAN replaces BOBBY IRWIN as PD at KVOR. IRWIN will continue in his position as Operations Manager of the CUMULUS COLORADO SPRINGS cluster, as well as in his PD positions for Classic rock KKFM-F and AC KKPK (92.9 PEAK FM).

Commented VP/Market Manager SCOTT JAMES, “This is a well-deserved opportunity for RYAN, a rising star in our business and you won’t find anyone more dedicated to and passionate about his trade. His instincts are spot on and when you combine that with his tremendous work ethic, you achieve great results. I’m excited for us, for RYAN, and especially, for our listeners.”

IRWIN said, “RYAN is a quiet giant in our building. Through his focus and hard work, VP/Market Manager SCOTT JONES and I believe RYAN has earned the chance to take the lead on KVOR and continue the momentum of our premiere News/Talk brand.”

Added KAUFMAN, "Taking over a heritage station like KVOR is an amazing opportunity. Whether it’s Sports or News/Talk, the most important thing is the ability to engage in a conversation with the listener, talking about the issues that matter to them and keeping them informed. KVOR has been leading that conversation in SOUTHERN COLORADO for decades with thought-provoking hosts and unrivaled news coverage. I look forward to working alongside News Director JIM ARTHUR to not just maintain that standard but exceed it.

“I want to thank BOB WALKER and DOUG HAMAND for their support. They continue to foster an environment inside CUMULUS that empowers programmers like me to grow in their careers. And I would not be where I am without the leadership of SCOTT JAMES and BOBBY IRWIN, who have been vocal advocates of mine while challenging me every day to be a better programmer and host."

