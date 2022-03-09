Public Radio Gives Peace A Chance

A campaign has been launched to urge public radio stations across AMERICA to simultaneously air JOHN LENNON’S “Give Peace A Chance” this FRIDAY, MARCH 11th at 1:30p (ET). Member organizations including PUBLIC RADIO PROGRAM DIRECTORS (PRPD), NATIONAL FEDERATION of COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS (NFCB), and VUHAUS GROUP are encouraging all member radio stations to air the song at that time.

PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES CEO MIKE HENRY said, “Public radio stations across AMERICA will come together in a simultaneous broadcast of JOHN LENNON’S timeless song of unity, hope and peace, ‘Give Peace a Chance.’ This collective transmission serves to unite public radio listeners from coast to coast in a unified demonstration to support those around the world who are affected by war, reminding all of us that we can collectively amplify support for peace across the globe.”

NFCB CEO SALLY KANE added, "Right up there with food, clothing, and shelter - human connection is something we can't live without. Radio has always amplified connection, and at this moment in time, we can take action for the people of UKRAINE and reinforce the connection we share as human beings. It's the only power we have that can outlast the kind of depravity that has been unleashed. To do nothing in the face of this transgression is to be complicit in its devastation. This is why we take to the airwaves; it's our sacred duty."

Participating public radio stations can download all assets from the PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES website.

« see more Net News