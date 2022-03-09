2021 Recorded Music Revenue

The RIAA reports that 2021 recorded music revenue in the UNITED STATES grew 23% year-over-year to $15 billion at estimated retail value. All major formats of music grew from 2020 levels except for digital downloads. The leader in growth continued to be paid subscriptions.

The 2021 music revenue levels at $15 billion surpass 1999's $14.6 billion, but when adjusted for 2021 inflation, the numbers are 37% below 1999's value level.

Chairman/CEO MITCH GLAZIER said, “The incredible run of strong, industry-wide growth documented in this and prior reports speaks to the dynamic and vibrant creative and commercial relationships today’s labels have built with their artist partners. Labels haven’t simply reinvented themselves, they have helped transform the entire process of music creation, discovery, and distribution to bolster creative freedom and artistic expression while seamlessly meeting fans everywhere and anywhere they want to be. The result has been an incredibly vibrant period delivering new opportunities, platforms, and experiences – from music-powered fitness apps to gaming platform livestream concerts to must-have vinyl exclusives to global surprise digital album drops. Creative genius unleashed in new ways driving shared commercial success and record payments to artists.

“No industry in history has embraced changing technologies and innovations faster than music over the last ten years – taking streaming from novelty to ubiquitous in the blink of an eye and now working to drive a new generation of social apps, shared immersive experiences, and blockchain/NFT opportunities going forward.”

