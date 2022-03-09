Set For Air March 20th (Getty Images for the Americana Music Association)

The 2021 AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS show will air on CIRCLE NETWORK on SUNDAY, MARCH 20th at 7p (CT). The 20th annual show, taped in SEPTEMBER, features ALLISON RUSSELL, THE HIGHWOMEN, JASON ISBELL, THE FISK JUBILEE SINGERS, CARLA THOMAS, VALERIE JUNE, KEB’ MO’, RODNEY CROWELL, EMMYLOU HARRIS, YOLA, SHERYL CROW, KIEFER SUTHERLAND, BRANDI CARLILE, THE MAVERICKS and more.

The 2022 show will be the first to be aired on a national broadcast. "We are thrilled the AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS will be airing on the CIRCLE NETWORK," said AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION Exec. Dir. JED HILLY. "This show and these performances captured the beautiful and diverse artistic community that is Americana. We couldn't have asked for a better partner than CIRCLE to share the experience with a whole new audience."

"CIRCLE is proud to begin a strong partnership with the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION," said CIRCLE SVP/Content EVAN HAIMAN. "We are excited to have the opportunity to share this amazing event with our audience, bringing them unforgettable performances from iconic Americana artists.”

« see more Net News