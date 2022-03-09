-
Radio Host Turned 'Influencer' Joey Fortman Tells You How To Get Your Share Of A Billion-Dollar Business In 'The Bigger Picture'
by Charese Frugé
March 10, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Former radio host turned "Influencer" and Creator/Owner of REAL MOM MEDIA JOEY FORTMAN says "Influencer Marketing" is a billion-dollar business and one that radio "Influencers" should be taking advantage of. It's the kind of income that can make your lifestyle sustainable with or without another job. In this week's THE BIGGER PICTURE, JOEY takes over the column to help talent understand how to "Grow Your Radio Influence" into more than just a side hustle for your radio station, and how to turn it into a profitable business that will help you achieve your financial goals and dreams. Click here to read more.