Russell Wilson Reason For Station Flip

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rocker KRFX (103.5 THE FOX)/DENVER, CO, flipped to 103.5 RUSS FM this morning (3/9) at 6a (CT). The move was made in response to the news that RUSSELL WILSON was traded to the DENVER BRONCOS. The new positioning statement is “Classic Rock & Russell.”

The KRFX Staff currently includes two members of the BRONCOS RADIO NETWORK that will help offer in-depth coverage of the trade on 103.5 RUSS FM over the next few days.

KRFX Morning Show Host and DENVER BRONCO Color Commentator RICK LEWIS said, “Total game changer for the BRONCOS, the fans and the region! Life is good in BRONCOS Country”

KRFX Mid-Day host and BRONCOS side line reporter SUSIE WARGIN added, “Adding a future HALL OF FAMER and knowing what he can bring to this team, BRONCOS Country to a whole new level. As a COLORADO native and lifelong BRONCOS fan, I can't wait for the 2022 season to start!”

