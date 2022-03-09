Dennis Clarke's Army Of Talent

Some of the most successful radio personalities and their coaches will share the secret sauce of what got them there and what needs to change to continue that success.

Shaping, Making And Marketing Talent In 2022; It’s Tough Out There

Successful radio talent and their brands don’t just explode overnight in the ratings. There are a lot of elements that go into that process. Being unique and then being open to coaching, learning about social media, making lots of live appearances, investing time in creating a podcast and so much more all go into brand-building. Some of the most successful radio personalities and their coaches will share the secret sauce of what got them there and what needs to change to continue that success.

This session, sponsored by PREMIERE NETWORKS and moderated by DENNIS CLARKE, iHEARTMEDIA VP/Talent Development, will focus on the importance of the building blocks to a market-dominant personality and surrounding cast. They will discuss what still works and what needs to be blown up to keep pace with listener expectations. His personality panel includes:

•ELVIS DURAN, Mornings, WHTZ (Z100)/New York, Premiere-Syndicated ELVIS DURAN SHOW

•GEENA THE LATINA, Mornings, KHTS/SAN DIEGO

•PAUL KAYE, VP/Product & Talent Development, ROGERS/CANADA

•PRESTON & STEVE, Mornings, WMMR/PHILADELPHIA

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have 86 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success.

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

