Steve Aoki (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

ORANGETHEORY FITNESS has appointed DJ STEVE AOKI as its first ever CMO-- Chief Music Officer, a newly created role which enables the company to harness the power of music to excite and motivate its members along their fitness journeys with the guidance of a recognized entertainment icon.

In DECEMBER 2021, Orangetheory conducted a survey of more than 35,000 members to understand the role music played in their fitness routine. The survey revealed 91% of members felt music is important to their workout while 94% reported music motivates them to push themselves further.

ORANGETHEORY has chosen to name AOKI its Chief Music Officer to oversee the musical vibe for its global network throughout the year. He will lend his expertise in the musical space to help the brand evolve its member experience. As CMO, AOKI will lead music advisory sessions with the ORANGETHEORY team, provide customized musical beats for exclusive member content, and help the brand establish a Music Advisory Board to extend its commitment to members and music in the future. He will also design a custom track for the upcoming ORANGETHEORY “More Life” advertising campaign.

AOLI will work closely with the ORANGETHEORY fitness team to provide original setlists to serve as the soundtracks for a new workout series, “All Out With AOKI.”

Commented AOKI, “Health, science and technology are three personal passion points for me and as Chief Music Officer for ORANGETHEORY FITNESS, I’m able to put them all in play. There is a strong parallel between the energy at my shows and how ORANGETHEORY coaches light up their own classes every day – my new setlists are meant to enhance this already amazing workout.”

This series will feature 10 original workouts, led by AOKI’s beats and scored tracks, which were created to inspire members to go “All Out” to achieve their optimal heart rate throughout the workout.

Added CEO/co-founder DAVE LONG, “We know the critical role music plays in the workout experience, which is why we enlisted STEVE AOKI as CMO. His dedication to health and wellness coupled with his passion for science and technology makes him a natural fit. His values align perfectly with ORANGETHEORY’s science-backed, technology-tracked workout.”

The alliance began earlier this year and will continue with monthly drops of the new “All Out With AOKI” workouts, premiering across ORANGETHEORY FITNESS studios worldwide on SATURDAY, MARCH 26th.

« see more Net News