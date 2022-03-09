April Zesbaugh

iHHEARTMEDIA News/Talk KOA/DENVER's APRIL ZESBAUGH, co-host of 'COLORADO's Morning News," has announced her retirement in the coming months as one of the longest-running news personalities in the state.

Said ZESBAUGH, “Despite my 2:30 a.m. wake-up call for the last 30 years, I feel very fortunate for every second in front of the KOA microphone. It’s time to hang up my headphones to pursue more family time, play more tennis, travel in our RV and see what it feels like to sleep without an alarm clock.”

Added iHEARTMEDIA SVP/Talk Programming and KOA PD GREG FOSTER, “APRIL is one of the most-recognizable and popular voices in COLORADO, and has set a professional standard which has contributed to the success of KOA. While we will miss our friend and colleague, April has earned the opportunity to enjoy her retirement.”

ZESBAUGH is the winner of one national and numerous regional EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for journalism excellence by the RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION, as well as countless awards for “COLORADO’s Morning News” from the COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION and the ASSOCIATED PRESS.

Added ZESBAUGH, “I’m grateful to JERRY BELL, former News Director of KOA, for hiring me – calling me during my honeymoon to offer me the job – and to the current News Director, KATHY WALKER, and the KOA news team who have been with me every step of the way in helping to make me a better broadcaster and journalist. I’m leaving our listeners in good hands with my co-host, MARTY LENZ. He has great news chops and asks really smart questions.”

Prior to joining KOA, ZESBAUGH served as news director and an anchor for DENVER’s KCNC-TV collaboration with KNUS-AM, and she anchored and reported the news at WYOMING PUBLIC RADIO in LARAMIE. An ARIZONA native, ZESBAUGH started her broadcast career at NPR affiliate KUNC-FM/GREELEY, CO, where she graduated with degrees in Journalism and English from the UNIVERSITY OF NORTHERN COLORADO.

