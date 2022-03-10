Don't Call Us Radio

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA, INC. fourth quarter 2021 net revenue increased 1.9% year-over-year (9.8% excluding political revenue) to $110.6 million, recovering to 99% of its 2019 level, despite a 7% decrease in broadcast advertising net revenue to $57 million (but an increase of 6.4% excluding political), with an 11.3% increase in digital advertising net revenue to $3.2 million, and Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions net revenue up 14.3% to $21.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA fell 5.4% to $25.6 million (up 26.3% excluding political). Net income dipped 57.6% to $1.9 million.

CEO BILL WILSON said, “I am proud to announce our very strong 2021 results that exceeded expectations and set company records, driven by our transformation to a digital first local media company with nearly 50% of profit and revenue coming from our digital solutions. Over the past two years, the pandemic presented an optimal opportunity to separate from our local media peers, which we were able to achieve by continuing to execute our strategy, accelerating our strategic growth plan, and placing a spotlight on our world-class team and our unique and differentiated strategy, assets, platforms, and solutions.

"As a result," he continued, "TOWNSQUARE’s 2021 net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and net income increased year-over-year by +13%, +69%, and +$99 million, respectively, and were even stronger excluding the impact of political revenue. Digital revenue increased +19% year- over-year in 2021, and we expect double-digit digital net revenue growth to continue as we approach our new target of achieving $275 million of digital revenue by 2024. In addition, both net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded our previously issued guidance. Importantly and impressively, Adjusted EBITDA, which surpassed 2019 levels by +3%, reached an all-time Company high of $105.1 million. Our strong profit growth, which was driven by our continued digital revenue growth, broadcast revenue recovery, and careful and strategic expense management, allowed us to reduce net leverage to 4.75x as of year-end, a meaningful reduction of 2.7x year-over-year. These results are due, in part, to the fact that TOWNSQUARE is the only local media and digital marketing solutions company of scale focused principally on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, a vital differentiator for our Company.

“Beginning with our 2021 year-end reporting, we have re-segmented our business to provide greater visibility for our existing and prospective investors. Importantly, this re-segmentation will highlight the profit characteristics of our digital platform, which is essentially equal to those of our broadcast platform, each with profit margins of approximately 30%. Given this new and more detailed information, TOWNSQUARE should be viewed and valued as a digital first local media company, rather than being painted with a traditional broadcast radio brush. While we view local radio as an extremely valuable asset with significant and attractive cash flow properties, unparalleled consumer reach, and an important and trusted local connection to our audience, it is not our primary growth driver. Our growth engine is and will continue to be digital, which fueled our transformation into a digital first local media company. With nearly half of our total revenue and profit coming from digital today, we have a strong growth engine that will drive significant and consistent growth in the coming years. It is our hope and expectation that given this new more detailed information, TOWNSQUARE will be afforded a sum-of-the-parts valuation that gives credit to our digital assets, credit which to date we have not received.”

The company issued first quarter 2022 guidance for net revenue between $97.5 million and $99.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA between $21.0 million and $22.0 million.

