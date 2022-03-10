Pause Russian Operations

SONY MUSIC and WARNER MUSIC GROUP have suspended operations in RUSSIA in response to the invasion of UKRAINE. UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP had announced suspension of operations in RUSSIA on WEDNESDAY (NET NEWS 3/9).

WARNER MUSIC GROUP issued a statement declaring, "WARNER MUSIC GROUP is suspending operations in RUSSIA, including investments in and development of projects, promotional and marketing activities, and manufacturing of all physical products. We will continue to fulfill our agreed upon obligations to our people, artists, and songwriters as best we can as the situation unfolds. We remain committed to supporting the humanitarian relief efforts in the region."

SONY MUSIC's statement said, "SONY MUSIC GROUP calls for peace in UKRAINE and an end to the violence. We have suspended operations in RUSSIA and will continue our support of global humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims in need."

