New Quarterly Show

Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security JEH JOHNSON is hosting a new quarterly show for SATURDAY's 8-10a "Pop Up Programming" slot on NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO Jazz WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK. "ALL THINGS SOUL" will debut MARCH 19th with President BILL CLINTON as JOHNSON's guest.

WBGO Chief Content Officer STEVAN SMITH said, “JEH’s love for WBGO and this music is well documented. His knowledge of the music, and passionate efforts to gather support for WBGO shows his commitment to the mission of public radio -- to provide programming that celebrates the arts while educating the curious. ALL THINGS SOUL will fit right in with our new Rhythm and Song Weekends lineup and will also feature some fantastic guests."

JOHNSON added, "The opportunity to host a show on WBGO will be like fantasy camp for me.”

Johnson On The Air



