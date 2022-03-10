Ray (Photo: Sean Hagwell)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE/WEA's MICHAEL RAY has signed with MUSICFX to produce an NFT commemorating his first multi-week #1, “Whiskey And Rain.” MUSICFX will limit RAY’s NFT to 100 tokens, which will be released on TUESDAY, MARCH 22nd.

This is the second NFT to be offered exclusively through MUSICFX, following a previous one produced in partnership with MCA NASHVILLE artist PARKER McCOLLUM.

“I’m so thankful for my grandfather inspiring me to do what I love most in life, because without that I wouldn’t be doing what I do,” said RAY. “But, in the last five years, the successes I’ve had, would never have been possible without the fans. I want to thank them, and hope they enjoy the content I put out through MUSICFX as much as I’ve enjoyed making it.”

« see more Net News