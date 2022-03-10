Austin Gets The Show

"THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" will take to the road with its entire crew for the first time for live recordings at SXSW in AUSTIN SUNDAY and MONDAY (3/13-14). The MIAMI BEACH-based show, with LE BATARD, JON "STUGOTZ" WEINER, and the "Shipping Container" (Exec. Producer MIKE RYAN, producers ROY BELLAMY, BILLY GIL, CHRIS COTE, JESSICA SMETANA, CHRIS WITTYNGHAM, and TONY CALATAYUD) will appear before a live audience at the FOUR SEASONS AUSTIN. In addition, LE BATARD will interview show regular, astrologist, and former UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS and NFL star RICKY WILLIAMS in a session on the Podcast Stage at SXSW's Athlete Empowerment Summit on SUNDAY morning at 10a (CT).

“We are attracted symbolically to AUSTIN’s counterculture spirit and SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST’s support of the arts, music and creative energy,” said LE BATARD. “Our intimate, weird spaceship is hard to move, but we’re doing it purposefully because of what this city and event represent… and what MEADOWLARK aspires to be, a company with a soul. We will try our hardest to keep STUGOTZ from graffiti-ing the work of other artists, but we will fail, and we apologize in advance if he urinates in one of the city’s fountains.”

The live shows come in the wake of the airing of "THE BIG GAME," the show's musical about this year's SUPER BOWL, and its release as an 11-track album TODAY (3/10). The ambitious project was written and produced by RYAN and GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter JT DALY, with the show's entire cast joined by MIAMI HERALD columnist and TUESDAY show regular GREG COTE, ZOO MIAMI spokesperson and show regular RON MAGILL, and MEADOWLARK CEO JOHN SKIPPER in singing original songs about the game and the NFL.

