The Smashing Pumpkins Nicole Fiorentino Supports The Campaign (Photo: Arna Behar)

GIRLS ROCK SB + AMPLIFY have announced a partnership with ZADIG&VOLTAIRE for WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH 2022 benefiting SYRYN RECORDS, a youth-run record label and internship program offering teen girls and young women a safe and empowering entrée into the music industry. ZADIG&VOLTAIRE USA, the Parisian accessories store will contribute 10% of proceeds for every full-price purchase made from its boutiques and online store.

For the campaign, ZADIG&VOLTAIRE tapped GIRLS ROCK SB + AMPLIFY artist partners ZELLA DAY, EZINMA, LOUISE POST of VERUCA SALT, and NICOLE FIORENTINO of THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, along with GIRLS ROCK SB + AMPLIFY youth program participants HEAVEN LEE (she/her), CIEL CHOI (they/them), MIHRET KNUTH (she/her), and CHARLEY MAE WILSON (she/her). Together, they modeled the ZADIG&VOLTAIRE BELLA t-shirt that so perfectly encapsulates GIRLS ROCK SB + AMPLIFY’s mission with the words “Girls Can Do Anything” inscribed on the front.

GIRLS ROCK SB + AMPLIFY Founder and Exec. Director JEN BARON said, “We are thrilled with ZADIG&VOLTAIRE's commitment to GIRLS ROCK SB + AMPLIFY. There is great synergy between the brand and our programs, which have empowered over 11,000 girls, women, and gender-expansive people around the world through music education, creative arts, community, and positive mentorship since 2012.”

Artistic Director at ZADIG&VOLTAIRE CECILIA BÖNSTRÖM added, “Art and creation are motors of life. It was natural and important for us at ZADIG&VOLTAIRE to support the work of GIRLS ROCK SB + AMPLIFY during WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH — to empower young people to move forward in life and lift them up with music.”

Click here to support the cause.

« see more Net News