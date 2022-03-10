McBride (Photo: Courtesy of Primary Wave)

MARTINA McBRIDE has partnered with PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC in a deal that has the independent publisher acquiring a stake in the Country star's master royalties for her first 10 albums released by SONY, along with master copyrights for her 2014 "Everlasting" album and her 2018 CHRISTMAS album, "It's The Holiday Season." Through the partnership, McBRIDE will have access to PRIMARY WAVE's digital, marketing and branding teams, as well as its publishing infrastructure, which includes licensing and synch opportunities.

Among her hit songs included in the deal are "A Broken Wing," "Independence Day," "This One's For The Girls," and "Wild Angels."

“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work with MARTINA and the catalog of incredible songs she has built throughout her career,” said GAITHER MUSIC GROUP & PRIMARY WAVE Business Development Chief Strategy Officer DOMINIC PANDISCIA. “She has been a powerful voice in the Country genre with songs that touch fans across all music genres.”

