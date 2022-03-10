"Russ T. Nailz" Stolnack R.I.P.(Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of former LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO XETRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO morning host and comedian RUSS T. NAILZ (RUSS STOLNACK), who died at the age of 64 on WEDNESDAY (3/19).

RUSS T. NAILZ was part of the early days of 91X back in the 80's. In the years since leaving 91X he transitioned away from radio to focus on standup comedy and television.

"Rdaio Brother" and former 91X morning host CHRIS CANTORE shared some memories about the comedian and true entertainer on FOX5/SAN DIEGO.

91X posted the following message on FACEBOOK.

