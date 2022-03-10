Moore & Turner

DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS has announced the addition of ALISON MOORE, CEO/COMIC RELIEF USA, & KELLI TURNER, CFO/SUN CAPITAL PARTNERS to its Board of Directors.

Prior to joining COMIC RELIEF, MOORE was the CBO, Beauty Collection at CONDE NAST, overseeing the Glamour and Allure brands. She was previously CRO at SOUNDCLOUD and before that held multiple GM and executive level positions working across digital products, strategy and brand development at NBC UNIVERSAL, DAILYCANDY and HBO.

Prior to joining SUN CAPITAL, TURNER was Pres. & COO at SESAC, Inc., a music rights licensing company. She was previously Pres. and CFO/RSL MANAGEMENT CORPORATION and before that, CFO and EVP/MARTHA STEWART LIVING OMNIMEDIA, INC. TURNER joined MARTHA STEWART from TIME WARNER INC., where she held the position of SVP/Operations in the Office of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

DOWNTOWN Founder & Executive Chairman, JUSTIN KALIFOWITZ said, “ALISON and KELLI have been true leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields. ALISON’s wealth of experience driving innovation in support of creativity and KELLI’s impressive financial and operational background make them both powerful new additions to our board.”

DOWNTOWN CEO ANDREW BERGMAN added, “ALISON AND KELLI each bring a fantastic mix of strategic and operational expertise with a deep knowledge of the music business and working with global media brands. Their expertise will be invaluable as DOWNTOWN continues to expand our offerings to creators and entrepreneurs around the world.”

MOORE said, “DOWNTOWN is building the music company of the future. I am honored to be a part of their vision of empowering creators and entrepreneurs in building the future of the music industry.”

TURNER added, “DOWNTOWN is a clear trendsetter in the music industry. I am excited to work more closely with JUSTIN, ANDREW and the DOWNTOWN Board at this exciting growth stage for the business.”





