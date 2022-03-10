Lester (Photo: LinkedIn)

OUTSIDER.COM has named former BARSTOOL SPORTS Chief Revenue Officer DEIRDRE LESTER as CEO. The company, co-founded by former NFL quarterback JAY CUTLER, presently hosts CUTLER's podcast as well as another hosted by ESPN commentator MARTY SMITH, a partner in the company, and plans to expand its podcast portfolio.

"DEIRDRE completely understands the brand mission and opportunity with OUTSIDER," said CUTLER. "She is extremely talented, has years of experience and a known track record in the industry, but what impresses me most is her team-first attitude and leadership skills."

"BARSTOOL was an amazing experience for me, having an opportunity to be a part of staggering growth and work along so many dedicated, passionate, and talented executives and talent," said LESTER. "I will forever look back on my experience as one of my proudest professional moments.

"I've been keeping up with OUTSIDER from the sidelines and when the opportunity to lead the company as CEO was presented, It was without question the entrepreneurial leadership role I've been building towards for years. The OUTSIDER mission to build a community that celebrates American entertainment and culture has endless potential and I'm thrilled to be at the helm of building this company to be an industry force."

"When the search for our CEO began, DEIRDRE was our first call. She has executed at the highest levels at best in class digital brands her entire career," said OUTSIDER Co-Founder SHANNON B. TERRY. "DEIRDRE's portfolio of experience puts her in rarified air. She had unlimited opportunities to lead an organization, and her choosing OUTSIDER is a testament to our enormous opportunity."

