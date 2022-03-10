Photo from left to right: Rene McLean, Tainy, Lex Borrero

INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS has acquired platinum-selling and award winning Producer/Artist TAINY’s music catalog, giving them the rights to his music, publishing rights and public performance income for his catalog of pre-2021 releases. The eight-figure deal marks a historic moment for a Latin producer and Latin entertainment and includes chart-topping songs "I Like It" (by CARDI B featuring BAD BUNNY and J BALVIN), "Dakiti" (by BAD BUNNY and JHAY CORTEZ), and "Telepatia" (by KALI UCHIS) to name a few.

TAINY said, “I am happy to continue to be a part of this cultural awakening for Latino music and artists in this business. This acquisition solidifies my hard work and the power that Latin music has in the global mainstream. Thanks to my manager LEX [BORRERO] and attorney JASON [BOYARSKI] for helping us make history”.

BORRERO added, “TAINY’s catalog is part of Latin music history and I wanted our partners to treat it and value it as such. The team at INFLUENCE did just that.”

INFLUENCE MEDIA Founding Advisor & Partner RENE MCLEAN said, "TAINY has redefined the sound and the future of Latin music. We are honored to be part of the creative journey as he and LEX BARRERO continue to push music and culture into a new stratosphere."

