The MICHIGAN ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS has announced the winners of its 20-21 BROADCAST EXCELLENCE AWARDS on THURSDAY (3/10).

Radio winners include:

Stations of the Year:

Commercial Radio Market 1: CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT

Commercial Radio Market 2: CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A-F/SAGINAW

Commercial Radio Market 3: LEWANEE BROADCASTING CO. AC WLEN/ADRIAN, MI

Commercial Radio Market 4: WGHN, INC. Oldies WGHN-A-W235CM (OLDIES 94.9)-AC WGHN-F/GRAND HAVEN, MI

Public Radio Group 1: GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Jazz WGVU-F/GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Public Radio Group 2: WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WDET/DETROIT

Network Radio

Morning Show Broadcast Personality or Team: MICHIGAN’S BIG SHOW, “MICHIGAN’S BIG SHOW STARRING MICHAEL PATRICK SHIELS”

Play-By-Play Sports: Spartan Sports Network, “MSU BASKETBALL VS BUTLER 11-17-21”

Regularly Scheduled Broadcast Personality or Team: SPARTAN SPORTS NETWORK, “THE MEL TUCKER SHOW 2021”

Special Show Broadcast Personality or Team: SPARTAN SPORTS NETWORK, “TOM IZZO CHRISTMAS SHOW 12-15-21”

Sports: DETROIT TIGERS, “ROAD TO DETROIT - FATHER’S DAY WITH KODY & ROGER CLEMENS”

Use of New Media (All Encompassing): SPARTAN SPORTS NETWORK, “THE SPORTS LIFE 2021”

Commercial Radio Market 1

Breaking News Story: AUDACY News WWJ-A/DETROIT, “OXFORD HIGH SCHOOL Shooting”

Commercial: CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT, “GREAT LAKES Post”

Community Involvement: WJR, “WJR Community Involvement”

Continuing Coverage: WWJ, “OXFORD HIGH SCHOOL Shooting coverage”

Feature Programming: BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX/DETROIT, “LIONS Can't Lose Weekend”

Feature/Use of Medium: WJR, “VETERAN'S DAY Conversation: GUY STERN -- 99 Year Old WWII Vet”

Investigative Story: WJR, “OAKLAND COUNTY Human Trafficking”

Marketing Materials & Promos: WWJ, “WWJ Traffic and News Promos 2021”

Mini-Documentary or Series: WJR, “Attack In AFGHANISTAN -- Anatomy Of A 24 Hour News Cycle”

Morning Show Broadcast Personality or Team: WJR, “THE PAUL W. SMITH SHOW”

Newscast: WWJ, “WWJ PM Drive Newscast 8-11-21”

Play-By-Play Sports: WJR, “DETROIT LIONS Play by Play”

Regularly Scheduled Broadcast Personality or Team: CUMULUS MEDIA Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT, "BROADWAY"

Special Show Broadcast Personality or Team: WJR, “WJR PRESENTS: WAR OF THE WORLDS”

Sports: WJR, “MIKE TIRICO on THE SPORTS BOOK”

Use of New Media (All Encompassing): WWJ, “WWJNewsradio.com”

Use of New Media (Single Project): BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF/DETROIT, “RIFF Rock Hall”

Commercial Radio Market 2

Breaking News Story: KROL COMMUNICATIONS Classic Hits WHMI/HOWELL, MI, “DORMANEN Double Homicide”

Commercial: MIDWEST COMMUICATIONS Rock WJXQ (Q106)/CHARLOTTE-LANSING, MI, “BENEDICT AUTOBODY Deer Ditty”

Community Involvement: ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk WSGW-A-F/SAGINAW, “WSGW Community Involvement”

Continuing Coverage: WSGW, “COVID Coverage 2021”

Investigative Story: WHMI, “ST. JOE MERCY HOSPITAL Pushed To The Edge”

Marketing Materials & Promos: WHMI, “IN A WORLD Workplace of the Day”

Mini-Documentary or Series: WSGW-AM, “From Pumps to Plugs”

Morning Show Broadcast Personality or Team: WHMI-FM, “MIKE & JON IN THE MORNING”

Newscast: WHMI, “8:30am Newscast 1-14-21”

Play-By-Play Sports: TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WJIM-A/LANSING, MI, “MSU Hockey vs WISCONSIN 11-20-21”

Regularly Scheduled Broadcast Personality or Team: WSGW, “ART LEWIS SHOW”

Special Show Broadcast Personality or Team: WJXQ, “TOP 20+21 OF 2021 COUNTDOWN + WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Interview”

Sports: WSGW, “PAT'S PERFECT PIGSKIN PROGNOSTICATIONS”

Use of New Media (All Encompassing): WSGW, “WSGW Use of New Media”

Use of New Media (Single Project): WSGW “From Pumps to Plugs”

Commercial Radio Market 3

Breaking News Story: LEWANEE BROADCASTING CO. AC WLEN/ADRIAN, MI, “Pedestrian Struck At Maple & Maumee 5-18-21”

Commercial: WLEN, “The Novelty Shop”

Community Involvement: WLEN, “WLEN Report to the Community 2021”

Continuing Coverage: WLEN, “MAY 2021 Election Coverage”

Feature Programming: WLEN, “Virtual MEMORIAL DAY Parade 2021”

Feature/Use of Medium: WLEN, “HUDSON Water Billing 9-8-21”

Investigative Story: WLEN, “HUDSON Financial Crisis”

Marketing Materials & Promos: WLEN, “Thank-A-Vet 2021”

Mini-Documentary or Series: WLEN, “Dr. JULIE YAROCH Series”

Morning Show Broadcast Personality or Team: WTCM-FM, “THE RON JOLLY SHOW WITH COLLEEN WARES”

Newscast: WLEN, “Newscast -- PETER STEWART 12-29-21”

Play-By-Play Sports: WLEN, “Play-By-Play -- JOHN KOEHN & JEFF BOWMAN”

Regularly Scheduled Broadcast Personality or Team: MIDWESTERN BROADCASTING Country WTCM-F/TRAVERSE CITY, MI, “AJ GUERTIN -- THE AFTERNOON RUSH”

Special Show Broadcast Personality or Team: WLEN, “PETER STEWART, Santa -- Phonecalls To Santa”

Sports: WLEN, “6:35am Sportscast 10-28-21”

Use of New Media (All Encompassing): WTCM, “WTCM ON THE ROAD WITH VIC MCCARTY”

Use of New Media (Single Project): PORT HURON FAMILY RADIO AC WGRT/PORT HURON, MI, “WGRT's LIMElight WITH JESSIE”

Commercial Radio Market 4

Breaking News Story: MEDIABREW AC WKQS (SUNNY.FM)/MARQUETTE, MI, “MARQUETTE Bomb Threat”

Commercial: WGHN, INC. Oldies WGHN-A-W235CM (OLDIES 94.9)-AC WGHN-F-Classic Rock WMPA (CLASSIC ROCK 93.1)/GRAND HAVEN, MI, “APPLIANCE OUTLET - Izzy”

Community Involvement: WGHN-A-WGHN-F-WMPA, “3rd Annual Covering the TRI-CITIES Coat Drive”

Continuing Coverage: WGHN-A-WGHN-F-WMPA, “BLP Sims Site Continuing Coverage”

Feature Programming: HOUGHTON COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORP. Country WHKB (K-BEAR 102)/HOUGHTON, MI, “Morning Calendar”

Feature/Use of Medium: IRON RIVER COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORP. Classic Hits WIKB-F/IRON RIVER, MI, “Tribute: SEPT. 11, 2001”

Investigative Story: WKQS, “MARQUETTE Police on 4th of JULY”

Marketing Materials & Promos: HOUGHTON COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORP. Classic Hits WOLV (97.7 THE WOLF)/HOUGHTON, MI, “COVID Radio”

Mini-Documentary or Series: WGHN-A-WGHN-F-WMPA, “Weekday Wellness Minute”

Morning Show Broadcast Personality or Team: WHKB, “Your Morning Coffee”

Newscast: WKQS, “Noon Newscast 1”

Play-By-Play Sports: J&J BROADCASTING Hot AC WKMJ (MIX 93.5)/HANCOCK, MI, “MICHIGAN TECH Hockey”

Regularly Scheduled Broadcast Personality or Team: WGHN-A-WGHN-F-WMPA, “A Gambling Baby & The Master of Melodica... A Typical MONDAY”

Special Show Broadcast Personality or Team: GREAT LAKES RADIO Oldies WQXO-A-W249DR/MUNISING, MI, “ALGER COUNTY Quiz Bowl”

Sports: WOLV, “KEWEENAW Report Sports”

Use of New Media (All Encompassing): WKQS, “Quarterly Giveaway Party's”

Use of New Media (Single Project): WOLV, “12 Pets of Christmas”

Public Radio Group 1

Community Involvement: GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Jazz WGVU-F/GRAND RAPIDS, MI, “WGVU Kid’s Day at the Zoo”

Feature/Use of Medium: EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY Triple A-Jazz-Blues WEMU/YPSILANTI, MI, “UM Drum Major”

Hard News & Current Events Story: WEMU, “Reaction to JANUARY 6 Insurrection”

Marketing Materials & Promos: WGVU, “The News You Trust”

Membership Appeal: WEMU, “Tote Bag Tuesdays”

Mini-Documentary or Series: WESTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Jazz WMUK/KALAMZOO, “Hotel program gets some people off the streets in KALAMAZOO, but for how long?”

Musical Programming: NORTHERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY Variety WNMU/MARQUETTE, MI, “The Local Shuffle”

Newscast: WGVU, “Newscast OCTOBER 21, 2021”

Special Interest & Cultural Programming: WMUK, “KALAMAZOO Man’s Exhibit Tells of Woman Who Involuntarily Aided Medical Advances”

Station Excellence: WEMU, “WEMU Year in Review”

Use of New Media: WEMU, “SUNDAY BEST REFLECTIONS”

Public Radio Group 2

Community Involvement: CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY Variety WCMU/MOUNT PLEASANT, MI, “WCMU Foodraiser 12/10-13”

Feature/Use of Medium: WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk WDET/DETROIT, “Why Does Steam Sometimes Come Out of Manhole Covers in DETROIT?”

Hard News & Current Events Story: MICHIGAN RADIO, “COVID ‘long haulers’ struggle not only with lingering symptoms, they’re also deep in medical debt”

Marketing Materials & Promos: MICHIGAN RADIO, “Legal IDs”

Membership Appeal: WDET, “I’m Too Sexy Skit”

Mini-Documentary or Series: WDET, “The Constitution”

Musical Programming: WDET, “Guitar Riffs at 50”

News Special or Public Affairs Program: MICHIGAN RADIO, “GREAT LAKES in Peril”

Newscast: WDET, “WDET 5am News 040121”

Special Interest & Cultural Programming: MICHIGAN RADIO, “The enduring legacy of MARVIN GAYE’s masterpiece “What’s Going On””

Station Excellence: MICHIGAN RADIO

Use of New Media: WDET, “Science of Grief”

CARL E. LEE Broadcast Engineering Award (Radio): MARK WITTKOSKI, WGVU PUBLIC MEDIA

