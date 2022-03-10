John Lennon (Moch Dica As Sujud / Shutterstock.com)

Over 100 public radio stations across the U.S. are playing JOHN LENNON’s “Give Peace A Chance” today at 10:30a (PT)/11:30a (MT)/12:30p (CT)/1:30p ET. Participating stations span the spectrum of public radio formats and market sizes, including Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT)/MINNEAPOLIS, WBEZ/CHICAGO, ALASKA’s NATIVE VOICE 1 network, KEDT/CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, Triple A WLIW/LONG ISLAND, KAUAI COMMUNITY RADIO and Jazz WJSU/JACKSON, MS.

Public radio member organizations PUBLIC RADIO PROGRAM DIRECTORS, NATIONAL FEDERATION OF COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS and V UHAUS GROUP are encouraging all member radio stations to air the song at that time in solidarity with UKRAINE..

PARAGON CEO MIKE HENRY said, “Public radio stations are breaking from regular programming to speak with one voice today with the hope they will be heard across the globe in a call for peace. As classical musicians play in harm’s way at a square in KYIV, and others suffer around the world, we see how music is used as a positive force for healing everywhere.”

NFCB has posted a list of participating stations here.

Participating public radio stations can download all assets from the PARAGON website here. . Assets include a 15-second recorded promo and copy to air in advance, a recorded introduction paired with the song audio that will time out at exactly five minutes, intro copy and the song audio file for stations that wish to produce or read their own introduction, a graphic image, and a social media playbook for stations to pre-promote the event off-air.

