The format change at iHEARTMEDIA AC WISX (106.1 THE BREEZE)/PHILADEPLPHIA is to Tropical with an emphasis on Reggaetón as RUMBA 106.1, the change following an all-BAD BUNNY stunt running into the noon (ET) FRIDAY flip. The station launched with a 10,000-song commercial-free promotion.

“Our decision to create RUMBA 106.1 is a recognition of the importance and vitality of the GREATER PHILADELPHIA region’s Latino population, which has grown to just over 15 percent over the past five years,” said SVP/Programming DERRICK CORBETT. “The latest Census Bureau statistics show that the PHILADELPHIA region contains the third-highest Latino population in the NORTHEAST.”

“History is unfolding in the city of brotherly love with the very first full-power FM signal dedicated to the Latino community, which has been longing for many years to have its voice represented in PHILADELPHIA,” said iHEARTLATINO SVP/Programming P.J. GONZALEZ. “iHEARTRADIO is proud to introduce RUMBA 106.1 as a companion station to the ever-excelling Latino culture.”

“The DELAWARE VALLEY has a wealth of organizations and individuals who are committed to serving the Latino community and we are excited that we have a radio station that will strongly support their efforts,” said Market Pres. JEFF MOORE.

