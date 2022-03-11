Adams

MOLLY WOOD's permanent replacement as KAI RYSSDAL's co-host of MARKETPLACE's "MAKE ME SMART" is MARKETPLACE WASHINGTON Correspondent KIMBERLY ADAMS. WOOD left the show and MARKETPLACE last NOVEMBER to join startup investment company LAUNCH; ADAMS has been filling in on "MAKE ME SMART" since WOOD's departure.

“MAKE ME SMART listeners have always appreciated KIMBERLY’s presence on the podcast. In fact, many requested that she assume the permanent role months ago,” said MARKETPLACE VP/GM NEAL SCARBROUGH. “She is a top talent in this business and making her a permanent host was an easy decision for us. KIMBERLY’s depth of knowledge spanning politics, technology and the economy gives her a great perspective to be tackling these complicated issues alongside KAI.”

“I’ve had a great time filling in with KAI on MAKE ME SMART, and I’m thrilled to be stepping into this role full-time,” said ADAMS. “With so much going on in the economy and the world, MAKE ME SMART is a great platform to have thoughtful conversations about serious topics, and a bit of fun as well. Plus, the show has an engaged and interesting audience that has already made ME smarter, and I’m excited to learn even more with them.”

« see more Net News