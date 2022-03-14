Broadcast Slot

GOW MEDIA, operator of SPORTSMAP RADIO NETWORK, has partnered with sports podcast network BLEAV for "THE BLEAV HOUR," airing at 7p (ET). The show will feature content from BLEAV's 500 shows.

GOW MEDIA CEO DAVID GOW said, “We’re excited to work with BLEAV to provide our affiliates an incredible amount of new and premium shows, personalities, athletes, and talent. Their list of content creators is exceptional, and we believe our fans will thoroughly enjoy it.”

BLEAV CEO BRON HEUSSENSTAMM added, “GOW’s brand, business, and distribution is exceptional. We’re thrilled to partner with them to further raise the voices of our talent!”

