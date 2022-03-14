Stockton (Photo: LinkedIn)

KARA STOCKTON, who produced and co-hosted "THE SHANNON BURKE SHOW" at the former CUMULUS News-Talk WYAY/ATLANTA in 2016-19 and produced "CRIME STORIES WITH NANCY GRACE" for SIRIUSXM and RED SEAT VENTURES, died THURSDAY (3/10) at 44.

STOCKTON worked as a Production Assistant at GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING and as a traffic producer at FOX O&O WAGA-TV (FOX 5)/ATLANTA and NAVTEQ before joining WYAY as a writer/reporter for its short-lived all-News format in 2014. She rejoined BURKE for his show at FISTFULOFRADIO.COM and during the brief run of News-Talk at WTZA-A-W271CV/ATLANTA in early 2020. She had been recovering from recent gall bladder surgery and liver issues at the time of her passing.

