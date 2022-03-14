Shown clockwise: Dickerson, Given, Rose, Quinn

CUMULUS Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON PD LESLIE WHITTLE has announced a new weekday lineup of personalities and taps a new MD.

ROULA & RYAN morning show cast member SAM GIVEN will take on additional duties as the new 10a-noon personality.

Also, joining KRBE for noon-3p is AUDREY ROSE from the MD/midday post at BRYAN BROADCASTING Top 40 KNDE/COLLEGE STATION, TX. ROSE will also be featured on afternoon star KEVIN QUINN’s show as QUINN reupps as APD.

Finally, LAURA DICKERSON comes aboard as KRBE’s new MD and will host of H-TOWN LIVE WITH LAURA from 7p-midnight. She’d recently spent five years at crosstown URBAN ONE Top 40 KROI RADIO NOW 92.1 FM.

WHITTLE noted, “I’ve had the honor to work alongside many of these talented individuals for several years with great success, including a top-rated JANUARY ’22, and am thrilled to start our journey with these dynamic personalities in their new roles. Our mission at KRBE is to entertain our audience with local voices who truly care about serving HOUSTON, and these women are the perfect additions to our team.”

GIVEN commented: “It's awesome to be able to work with a company that truly wants to help you grow. I want to thank LESLIE WHITTLE, our Program Director at KRBE, for trusting me to kick off middays in such a great city. I also want to thank Executive Producer ERIC ROWE of THE ROULA AND RYAN SHOW for helping me navigate the transition between mornings and middays.”

ROSE remarked: “It is a dream come true to be able to work at KRBE. To work with such a legendary and talented team in the great city of Houston is the opportunity of a lifetime. I cannot wait to get to know the city and listeners of H-TOWN!”

DICKERSON added: “I am thrilled to take ‘H-TOWN LIVE’ to the next level in a city I already know and love, while continuing to grow as a programmer alongside LESLIE WHITTLE and the talented team at KRBE that has consistently been the heartbeat of HOUSTON for years!”. Reach out to LAURA at Laura.dickerson@cumulus.com.

