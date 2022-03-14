Oliver-Cline (Photo: Mick Bodie)

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) and ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP have entered a co-venture with indie label, publishing, and artist development company RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS (RHA).

WMN EVP/A&R CRIS LACY and RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS founder LYNN OLIVER-CLINE spoke about the new venture on the MI HWY podcast, which can be heard here. “Our partnership is the culmination of years of shared history, mutual admiration and respect," said LACY. "RHA’s track record of finding and nurturing integrous giants in our format speaks for itself. When we talk about artists who make long term impact and shift culture in the Country space and beyond, we’re talking about icons that found their first champion in LYNN OLIVER-CLINE."

“I am so excited to have ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP partner with RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE," said ELEKTRA Co-Pres. GREGG NADEL. "I’ve known LYNN for well over a decade, and have long admired her commitment to artist development. RHA is perfectly aligned with ELEKTRA in our creative approach and unparalleled dedication to building long term careers from the ground up.”

“I am beyond thrilled to finally announce this new venture," said OLIVER-CLINE. "The executive and creative teams at WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE and ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP are challenging the marketplace, and we are a perfect fit to help keep pushing those boundaries. I have been very fortunate to have amazing partners on my journey to here, but this is home.”

« see more Net News