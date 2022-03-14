Parton (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Country icon DOLLY PARTON has bowed out of her nomination for the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME Class of 2022 (NET NEWS 2/2).

She shared her decision on TWITTER TODAY (3/14), writing, "Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

She added, "I do hope that the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great Rock 'N' Roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total Rock 'N' Roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"

The inductees for the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME will be announced in MAY.

