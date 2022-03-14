Show dates confirmed

BRIAN KELLEY of FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE has added ROBYN OTTOLINI and RAELYNN to the previously announced lineup of Country artists who will rotate appearances in his upcoming musical, "May We All" (NET NEWS 10/25/21). The world premiere is set to take place on TUESDAY, JUNE 7th at NASHVILLE's TENNESSEE PERFORMING ARTIST CENTER (TPAC). LOCASH will be the first guest artists to take the stage in the rotating role of "BAILEY STONE."

The artists playing the role will rotate throughout the month of JUNE:

6/7 LOCASH

6/8 BRELAND

6/9 JAMIE O'NEAL

6/10 ROBYN OTTOLINI

6/11 THOMAS MAC and ALANA SPRINGSTEEN (two performances)

6/12 CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON and ALEXANDRA KAY (two performances)

6/14 LAINEY WILSON

6/16 DANIELLE BRADBERY

6/17 SYDNEY SIEROTA

6/18 ANGIE K and SCARLETT BURKE (two performances)

6/21 TRENT HARMON

6/22 LINDSAY ELL

6/23 TIGIRLILY

6/24 RAELYNN

6/25 CANAAN SMITH

Another round of artists with performance dates will be announced soon. Tickets are available for purchase here.





