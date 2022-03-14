The shop sign photographed in 2020 (Photo: Eric Glenn/Shutterstock.com)

The Country music industry is still reeling from FRIDAY's (3/11) announcement from the iconic ERNEST TUBB RECORDS SHOP that it is closing its doors this SPRING. The shop, on NASHVILLE Lower Broadway, was opened (originally at 720 Commerce St.) by COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER TUBB in 1947, and was the home of the MIDNIGHT JAMBOREE radio show, broadcast on WSM-A/NASHVILLE. It is the station's second longest running show, after THE GRAND OLE OPRY.

Artists are among those expressing their dismay on social media. TRAVIS TRITT tweeted, "This is heartbreaking to any of us who wanted to preserve as much of Nashville’s rich country music heritage as possible. Sad to see it go." MARGO PRICE wrote, "Legendary NASHVILLE establishments closing their doors, this town will never be the same again … we will miss you ERNEST TUBB RECORD SHOP."

The show specialized in hard-to-find vinyl, as well as CDs, books. t-shirts and other merchandise.

The owners of the shop and the building that houses it jointly shared the news of its closing "with great sadness" on social media, explaining, "Our goal has always been to protect, promote and preserve the great history of the record shop and building. That desire remains as strong today as ever. However, due to changes in circumstances out of our control, it's now clear the best way forward is to sell the business and the real estate. We are heartbroken that the store, which has existed in its current location in the heart of lower Broadway since 1951, will close this SPRING. Preserving the history and tradition of Country music remains at the forefront of everything we do. We remain committed to preservation work and look forward to new projects that will allow us to continue to protect and nurture the invaluable history and tradition of Country music."

« see more Net News