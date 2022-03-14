2020 Dates Rescheduled For 2022

After two years of postponing their 2022 Spring dates due to COVID-19 concerns, PEARL JAM will finally hit the road with those North American tour dates officially rescheduled for MAY and SEPTEMBER 2022. The updated routing includes four additional concert dates in FRESNO, SACRAMENTO, LAS VEGAS, and CAMDEN. JOSH KLINGHOFFER’s solo project, PLURALONE, will open for PEARL JAM on this tour. KLINGHOFFER will also join PEARL JAM as a touring member on these dates. As previously announced, PEARL JAM’s 2020 European Tour dates are rescheduled for JUNE and JULY of 2022.

In continuing their ongoing commitment to acknowledge and address the band’s carbon footprint, PEARL JAM will be paying $200 per ton for carbon dioxide mitigation from the GIGATON tour, a ten-fold increase from prior years. This pricing allows the band to pursue a multi-layered strategy of offsets and investments that, combined, will allow for a more comprehensive mitigation plan.

STONE GOSSARD said, “We are proud of our prior efforts to mitigate our inevitable carbon footprint from touring over the past 20 years, but the time to multiply that effort is clearly right now. By committing to this aggressive pricing, we hope to equally amplify our efforts and gather partners who share our urgency to make the investments and innovations required to move our world to a more conscious, carbon-balanced economy.”

