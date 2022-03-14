Out Today

KRISTIAN BUSH and Country music journalist CINDY WATTS have teamed up to present a weekly podcast, "52 – The Podcast." The pair will explore the parallel between one of the popular songs from BUSH’s back catalog and a new track from his upcoming, four-volume release “52.” The first installment of the album, “ATL X BNA," will be released MARCH 25th via BIG MACHINE RECORDS.

"The only thing better than listening to music is listening to music with someone else," said BUSH. "I met CINDY years ago -- me writing songs and her writing about songs. Somewhere along the way, we discovered we were both from the same tiny hometown and have been friends ever since. This podcast is like the liner notes I always wish I had, with the person that I always wished had written them."

The podcast, released TODAY (3/14) on BUSH’s 52nd birthday, will have a new episode every week for one year. The first episode will drop TONIGHT at 11p (CT). Listen to the trailer here.

