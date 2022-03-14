Brooks (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

GARTH BROOKS looks to be the next Country superstar opening a bar in NASHVILLE's downtown Lower Broadway district.

Citing "multiple sources," the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL reports that BROOKS is "eyeing a honky-tonk at 411 Broadway," which formerly housed DOWNTOWN SPORTING CLUB and PARADISE PARK. "A number of public records also point to the involvement of BROOKS' camp," according to the newspaper, which says the 42,394 square foot building sold in in DECEMBER for $48 million.

Those public records include state documents listing BROOKS' business manager, CHERYL HARRIS of O'NEAL HAGAMAN PLLC, as being the registered agent of the building's new owner, 411 LLC, and another listing the mailing address for 411 LLC belonging to BROOKS' longtime attorney, RUSTY JONES.

The "Friends In Low Places" singer has spoken publicly on several occasions about the possibility of operating a branded venue downtown, as so many other Country stars already do. He would join a group of bar owners that also includes LUKE BRYAN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, BLAKE SHELTON, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, DIERKS BENTLEY, ALAN JACKSON and JASON ALDEAN, as well as KID ROCK, all of whom are soon to be joined by ERIC CHURCH with his new venue, CHIEF'S (NET NEWS 1/27).

The NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL says "no recent building permits associated with the site have been recently issued," but cites sources saying the building could jointly house a concept for BROOKS' wife and fellow Country star, TRISHA YEARWOOD, who hosts a cooking show on FOOD NETWORK, and has authored four cookbooks.

