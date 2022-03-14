PromoSuite: Teaming With IBA

PROMOSUITE entered into a partnership with the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION to provide PROMOSUITE PLUS, a cloud-based suite of workflow applications to member stations. The platform streamlines communication, collaboration, planning and executing in an office or remote location, built to increase productivity across every department, locally, regionally, and within the corporate office.

IBA Executive Director RON STONE commented, "We're thrilled to welcome aboard PROMOSUITE. Here at the IBA we're constantly looking to offer the best partners possible to our independent broadcasters. PROMOSUITE is a powerful force in the industry and will provide immense value to each and every one of our members."

Added PROMOSUITE CEO ROCCO MACRI, "As a company that started 30 years ago in my friend's spare room, we understand the challenges of running a small, nimble, independent business. The PROMOSUITE platform was built and continues to evolve using feedback from our clients; large and small, with local and regional needs. We're very appreciative of RON STONE's initiative and look forward to working with all of the IBA partners."

