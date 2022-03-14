New Company

DIAL GLOBAL and CADENCE13 co-founder SPENCER BROWN and former WESTWOOD ONE COO CHARLES STEINHAUER have partnered to launch a new podcasting company, GEMINI XIII, and have acquired digital advertising agency THE INFINITE AGENCY and audio imaging firm PHANTOM PRODUCER for undisclosed prices.

THE INFINITE AGENCY founder JONATHAN OGLE will remain on board as President of the agency and PHANTOM PRODUCER will continue to be led by President JEFF THOMAS. GEMINI XIII will be based in NEW YORK with offices in DALLAS and SYDNEY. BRUSH CREEK PARTNERS, QUINCE CAPITAL, and SUNSHINE WIRELESS backed BROWN and STEINHAUER in the acquisitions.

CEO BROWN said, “These great companies are a formidable launching pad for what we expect to be GEMINI XIII’s growing portfolio of audio’s most exciting brands. We welcome the talented professionals at these organizations to the GEMINI XIII family and look forward to serving our partners and customers with the very best in content and services.”

COO STEINHAUER added, "These two companies represent a solid foundation of talented people from which GEMINI XIII will continue to build. We are committed to bringing new resources and capabilities to audio and to offer new and creative ways to tell stories in audio. We are actively exploring opportunities to complement these organizations to once again build and grow a new breed of audio company.”

OGLE said, “This transaction is about creating the future of how content and media work together to build something valuable to listeners and viewers. People are craving content with substance that’s relevant to them. GEMINI XIII can help be a part of that story and create something that innovates and evolves with the end user. I’m really excited to work with this team. CHARLES and SPENCER understand how audio and media consumption is changing and they have a vision to innovate and influence it.”

THOMAS said, “The philosophy behind PHANTOM PRODUCER has always been about innovation. We entered the market determined not to be more-of-the-same in the category. Now, in that vein, I’m very excited to be starting the next chapter with GEMINI XIII. The experience and knowledge SPENCER and CHARLES bring to the business is the perfect one-two punch.”





