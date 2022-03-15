Johnson (l) and Jordan (r)

GRASSROOTS PROMOTION has added NANCY JOHNSON to its team as MUSIC ROW Promotion Mgr., taking RJ JORDAN’s role as he transitions to the company's management division as VP/Artist Management & Development.

JOHNSON has had promotion stints at CAPITOL RECORDS, BIG MACHINE RECORDS and BROKEN BOW RECORDS. JORDAN joined the company in 2015 after previous stints programming WBBS/SYRACUSE, WPOR/PORTLAND and WCJW/WARSAW, NY, and regional promotion posts at labels 903 MUSIC NASHVILLE, COUNTRY THUNDER RECORDS, STROUDAVARIOUS and GOLDEN MUSIC NASHVILLE (NET NEWS 3/19/15).

“We are so excited to welcome NANCY JOHNSON to our promotion team,” said GRASSROOTS co-owner/Managing Partner NANCY TUNICK. “Her knowledge and experience speak for itself, and she has always been a wonderful partner to radio. We are equally excited to have RJ take the helm at the management division after seven very successful years in our promotion department. His expertise in radio and records, as well as his exceptional creative and strategic skills will benefit our growing management roster.”

« see more Net News