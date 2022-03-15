On The Move

The Alternative format at WSUN (97X)/TAMPA, facing extinction after the station was sold by a trust for COX MEDIA GROUP in a spinoff to SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM (NET NEWS 2/10), will live on beyond closing via an HD2-translator simulcast.

In the arrangement, CMG will use WPOI-HD2 and WWRM-HD2 to feed NIA BROADCASTING's W248CA/ST. PETERSBURG, which has been simulcasting R&B WTMP-A/EGYPT LAKE-TAMPA. The translator covers most of PINELLAS COUNTY, while the HD2 channels reach the entire TAMPA BAY market.

Meanwhile, 97X is directing listeners to all the places to hear “The Next Big Stream,” a play on the station’s annual new music festival event, “THE NEXT BIG THING.”

« see more Net News