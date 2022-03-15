Lineup revealed

The annual LIVE IN THE VINEYARD GOES COUNTRY (LITVGC) festival is set to take place in NAPA VALLEY on APRIL 26th through 28th. JESSIE JAMES DECKER, MITCHELL TENPENNY and JOE NICHOLS will perform at the opening reception at CHARLES KRUG, NAPA’s oldest winery, on TUESDAY (4/26). HANNAH ELLIS, JAMESON RODGERS and LEE BRICE will perform at the VIP tailgate in the vineyards at PEJU during the day on WEDNESDAY (4/27), and CHASE RICE, BRELAND, MORGAN EVANS, TYLER BRADEN, CAROLINE JONES and more will perform at the main stage event at THE UPTOWN THEATRE that night. On THURSDAY, the event will end with a send-off brunch at DOMAINE CHANDON. The artist lineup for that brunch will be announced soon.

Additionally, private VIP shows will take place in various NAPA VALLEY wineries, with acoustic sets from EASTON CORBIN, TIM DUGGAR, IAN FLANIGAN, JORDAN FLETCHER, RAY FULCHER, RYAN GRIFFIN, TY HERNDON, RAYNE JOHNSON, ERIN KINSEY, BROOKE MORIBER, O.N.E. THE DUO, CAITLYN SMITH, MATT STELL, RESTLESS ROAD and more artists that will be announced at a closer date.

“LITVGC is an event that brings together ‘the best of’ in music, culinary arts, wine, and more,” said LITVGC founder/FOREFRONT ENTERTAINMENT Pres. BOBBII JACOBS. ”LITVGC bridges relationships like no other, and we couldn’t be prouder of the impact it continues to have on the different communities it touches. We are excited about this year’s lineup and for what’s in store ... This year’s attendees are in for a real treat.”

« see more Net News