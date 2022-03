Mike Kaplan

AUDACY SVP/Programming MIKE KAPLAN has relinquished Brand Manager duties for Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES.

KAPLAN will focus on WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK and his Alternative VP stripes.

AUDACY is looking for a new L.A. VP/Programming to oversee the KROQ brand. Find the job opening here.

« see more Net News