AUDACY DENVER Dir. of Sales MICAH GOLDBERG has been promoted to SVP/Market Manager, effective APRIL 1st. GOLDBERG has been DOS at the cluster since 2020, and previously served as GSM since 2018 following 12 years with the crosstown iHEARTMEDIA cluster, including as Market Pres. from 2016-18. JOHN FULLAM, who has been serving as Interim Market Mgr. since JULY 2021, will step away to resume his executive coaching business.

“There’s no better feeling in this industry than being able to elevate your own hard-working talent into leaders. That’s exactly what MICAH GOLDBERG is,” said Regional Pres. DOUG ABERNETHY. “MICAH understands what it takes to win in this market, and we fully trust his ability to step into this role and take our collection of brands to the next level. We’re looking forward to watching him ascend into this much-deserved next step in his career.”

“Team AUDACY is second to none,” said GOLDBERG. “The pride I feel being able to continue contributing and leading a team I have such respect for is nearly indescribable. Following in JOHN FULLAM's footsteps is no easy task, but I know AUDACY DENVER will continue to make him proud. Thanks to AUDACY, DOUG (ABERNETHY) and SUSAN (LARKIN) for all the support and for this amazing opportunity.”

The cluster includes Classic Rock KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN), Hot AC KALC (ALICE 105.9), Top 40/Rhythmic KQKS (KS 107.5), Sports KAMP-A (THE BET 1430AM), and Comedy KQKS-HD2-K276FK (COMEDY 103.1).

