SIRIUS XM has launched a new limited run "JONI MITCHELL CHANNEL" for a limited engagement, starting TODAY through APRIL 14th. The exclusive channel coincides with MITCHELL being honored as the 2022 Person of The Year recipient at The RECORDING ACADEMY’S MUSICARES charity event on APRIL 1st. SIRIUSXM sister service PANDORA is also offering MITCHELL's music on "JONI MITCHELL: A-Z."

MITCHELL said, "It's a thrill to have my own SIRIUSXM channel.”

SIRIUS XM SVP/GM/Music Programming, STEVE BLATTER said, “JONI MITCHELL redefined female musicianship with her songwriting, complexity, and voice, which has had a profound influence on musicians that have followed her. Not only is this channel an ode to MITCHELL's integral impact on music and her timeless songs, but also a carefully curated collaboration we are honored to be a part of and have our listener’s experience.”

