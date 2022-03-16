Pervis Spann

Legendary WVON-A/CHICAGO air personality PERVIS SPANN "THE BLUES MAN" died MONDAY (3/14) at 89 from complications of Alzheimer’s, reported the CHICAGO SUN TIMES.

SPANN's 60 year radio career started in the 1950s. CHESS RECORDS Founders PHIL and LEONARD CHESS bought WVON (VOICE OF THE NEGRO) in 1963 and hired him to become one of VON's “GOOD GUYS” air staff. SPANN would later purchase WVON in the late 70s.

MIDWAY BROADCASTING CORPORATION Talk WVON-A Chair/CEO MELODY SPANN COOPER (His daughter) told the CHICAGO SUN TIMES, "He went very quickly from being a sharecropper to a shareholder. He wanted us to be educated. He felt there was no ceiling to what we could become or what we could be. He was a workaholic. He never drank. He never smoked."

"He was such a good father that any guy who I ever dated, if he was not up to par, I just couldn’t be with him,” she said. “He used to teach us there’s no big me’s and little you’s. You want to treat the prisoner like the president.”

SPANN is survived by his wife of 67 years Lovie, son DARRELL, and daughters LATRICE LEVITT and CHANTÉ SPANN. Funeral arrangements are pending.

