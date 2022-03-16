April 4th on B96

AUDACY Top 40 WBBM (B96)/Chicago moves THE MORNING MESS to mornings beginning APRIL 4th. The show, featuring JOEY BOY, ANEESH RATAN, JEANA SHEPARD and KARLA HERNANDEZ, will be heard weekdays from 5:30a to 10a (CT).

The show will also continue to be heard on sister station Top 40 KALV (LIVE 101.5)/PHOENIX, and will originate from CHICAGO with popular segments like “Nachoo’s Revenge,” featuring JOEY BOY’s alter ego prank calling unsuspecting listeners.

JOEY BOY said, “We are all beyond excited for this opportunity – mornings at the iconic B96. THE MESS team is the hardest working and most talented ensemble I have ever worked with, and they are my dear friends. THE MORNING MESS is ready to embrace CHICAGO and become part of its vibrant and diverse culture; thanks to everyone at AUDACY for the incredible support.”

VP/Programming and Operations, AUDACY CHICAGO, GREG SOLK added, “After many years of the same morning show choices for contemporary hit music fans, we believe CHICAGOANS will be excited to have a new, fresh option to wake up with and to energize their mornings."

Listeners can tune in to B96 in CHICAGO on air, as well as nationwide on the AUDACY app and website.

